Kerry Washington causes a stir in a showstopping cutout dress you need to see 

Kerry Washington just knocked down an antiquated fashion rule in the fiercest way with one incredible dress. On the heels of Labor Day weekend, the Scandal star shut down all conversations about not wearing white after the holiday with a flash of her killer legs in a stunning white cutout number.

The fashionista made jaws drop when she shared a photo of herself wearing the look on Instagram, in which she could be seen striking a pose outside on a staircase in the long-sleeved, sleek Monot number that featured a large cutout at the chest.

Kerry looked incredible in a sleek Monot cutout dress

Her stylist, Law Roach, completed the look with white Christian Louboutin pumps, and Kerry rocked her hair in a naturally curly style. “Break all the rules. #OverDressed #UnderBoob #WhiteAfterLaborDay #BeYou,” she captioned the post.

Fans and Kerry's celebrity friends went wild over the body-skimming look, with Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Adubo writing: "Gorgeous and I looooove the hair!" The Little Fires Everywhere star replied: "I love youuuuuuu." Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in with fire emojis and a follower wrote: "Love the hair, love the dress!!"

Kerry wowed in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print swimsuit

Prior to setting Instagram on fire on Sunday, Kerry also commanded attention before the holiday weekend when she posed up a storm in an eye-catching leopard swimsuit inside her luxurious home.

She looked amazing in the Dolce & Gabbana halter one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline that tied around the neck and the brand's logo on the side.

Leopard-Print One-Piece Swimsuit with Plunging Neckline, $635, Dolce & Gabbana

The photos also gave an insight into Kerry's home life and showed her pool made with a brick lining, and her garden featuring a wide variety of plant life.

"Tuesday drip," the actress captioned her stunning post.

Her fans were left awestruck by the mesmerizing snap, and one commented: "Oh just you on a Tuesday!! You betta slay!!!"

A second simply added: "She pretty," while a third joked: "I wasn't ready," and a fourth commented: "All of this!!!!"

Kerry's gorgeous swimsuit comes from Dolce & Gabbana and even features the brand's logo on the side, and it promises "an extraordinarily sensual look".

