We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kerry Washington commanded attention on Tuesday, as she posed up a storm in an eye-catching leopard swimsuit inside her luxurious home.

MORE: Kerry Washington causes a stir with epic Eva Longoria workout fail

The star had hopped into the pool and was modelling the gorgeous swimwear, striking up a sultry pose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a look inside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon's Emmys party

Kerry looked amazing in the item, which featured a plunging neckline that tied around the neck.

The photos also gave an insight into Kerry's home life, with the pool made with a brick lining, and her garden featuring a wide variety of plantlife.

"Tuesday drip," the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned her jaw-dropping post.

Her fans were left awestruck by the mesmerising snap, and one commented: "Oh just you on a Tuesday!! You betta slay!!!"

The star looked amazing in the shots

A second simply added: "She pretty," while a third joked: "I wasn't ready," and a fourth commented: "All of this!!!!"

MORE: Kerry Washington's dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter

MORE: Kerry Washington gets fans talking with an unexpected swimming pool photo

Kerry's gorgeous swimsuit comes from Dolce & Gabbana, and even features the brand's logo on the side, and it promises "an extraordinarily sensual look".

The item can also be brought alongside a matching PVC pouch, and it costs $675.

Kerry always knows how to make a fashion statement, and she recently stunned in a dress that was the stuff of our dreams.

The 44-year-old shared a video of herself twirling around outside in a dreamy tiered Farm Rio dress that was topped with a foliage print and came complete with an adjustable tie bodice.

Leopard-Print One-Piece Swimsuit with Plunging Neckline, $635, Dolce & Gabbana

Kerry was glowing in the clip as she showed off the dress in a beachfront backyard and wore her hair in braids.

She also posted a snap of herself lifting the hem of the dress to put the frock's flowy details on full display. To complete the look, the star accessorised it with gold statement earrings and necklaces, and a bold red lip. "@farmrio fresh #FashionFriday," she captioned the post.

Her celebrity friends and fans were quick to rush to her comments to praise the ensemble, with Storm Reid writing "Love," and Katie Couric added: "So pretty." Another follower chimed in: "That dress. The braids. The beauty," while a fourth replied: "Lovely dress.".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.