Strictly Come Dancing newbie Kai Widdrington is gearing up for a show-stopping argentine tango this weekend with his celebrity partner AJ Odudu, but it seems the pro dancer hasn't forgotten his family while competing on the show for the first time.

The Latin and ballroom champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her mother a happy birthday, and shared some adorable childhood photos – and we hardly recognised him in some of them!

Kai wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful mother," alongside a red love-heart emoji as he shared a number of throwback snaps alongside his mum and siblings. In one photo, a young Kai can be seen sat on a sofa next to his mum and other members of his family. How cute!

Plenty of his followers took to the comments section to send their own well wishes to Kai's mum. One fan even wrote: "You have her eyes!" as another said: "Wow you look so like your mum, happy birthday to your mum."

Meanwhile, Kai and AJ are gearing for another week in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. On Saturday the pair will be dancing the Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks – and the couple have even had a helping hand from some other professional dancers.

Kai shared these adorable snaps on his social media

Posting on her Instagram, AJ shared two images of her and her partner in training as she wrote: "Getting our legs wrapped around the Argentine Tango this week AND we're working with the incredible @leandropalou1 and @maria_tsiatsiani to make it extra special! Love it!"

The pair are hoping for another successful week in the BBC ballroom

Kai and AJ have sparked several rumours that the pair are dating, and this was only heightened last week when Strictly released the secret audio from their mics while they were performing an American smooth in movie week. After AJ and Kai finished their routine, the pro dancer's mic picked up on him saying: "Awww, I love you! I love you so much!"

However, they soon played down the talks of romance, with AJ telling Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 it was just acting. "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!"

