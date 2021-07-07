Claudia Winkleman reveals she nearly quit Strictly Come Dancing for her son The presenter is a mum-of-three

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she nearly walked away from her presenting stint at Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC host, who fronts the show alongside Tess Daly, explained during a recent stint on Radio 4's Woman's Hour that she phoned the bosses "in tears" because of her fear that the show would clash with her son's move to University.

MORE: Is this Line of Duty star joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing?

"I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, 'Sarah I love you. I don't want to leave Strictly and Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they're done with us, but if the first show is September 13, I'm out and you'll have to go with somebody else.'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara announces new role on BBC show

The mother-of-three added: "And there was a beat. And she said, 'Quite dramatic. We don't start that week.' I was like, 'Alright. I have to go and put up his posters'. It's not that I love him more than others love their kids, but this is something parents have to go through."

Claudia shares three children with her husband, film producer Kris Thykier. The pair, who married in 2000 and live in London, share Jake, 18, Matilda, 15, and Arthur, aged 10.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's shock diet confession: 'I don't believe in water'

MORE: Kevin Clifton melts hearts as he enjoys 'lovely' reunion

Claudia revealed that her and Tess have agreed to leave at the same time

The Strictly presenter is quite private about her family life, however, she has made comments before about the family-of-five's strong bond. In August 2018 she opened up about what makes her brood so close during an interview with The Guardian.

Talking to beauty journalist Sali Hughes, the down-to-earth star admitted that they live in a very open household, so much so that there are no locks on the doors.

The 49-year-old disclosed when asked if she would go to the bathroom without locking the door: "Of course, yes! And the window open… I might go, 'I'm in here', you could sit there, no problem.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.