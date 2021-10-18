Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce return to UK The couple are paying a visit to Blighty!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge recently delighted their followers with the announcement of their brand new book, Living the Chateau Dream. And now, to celebrate the release, they're taking a trip to the UK!

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce new series of Escape to the Chateau - and it’s landing on screens soon!

The husband and wife, who appear on the Channel 4 programme Escape to the Chateau documenting their life in France, are no doubt looking forward to coming back over to home soil after many months of being locked down and restricted from travel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible new library

Announcing the news on Instagram over the weekend, they wrote: "Not long now, 12 days to be precise, until our new book is out! To celebrate, we are coming to the UK to do a couple of book signings at Waterstones.

"We hope to see a few of you, but if you can't make it, we are working with the brilliant independent store West End Books to ensure you get your dedicated copy! Have a lovely weekend and hope to see you soon...How lovely does that feel to say out loud!"

Fans were naturally thrilled that Dick and Angel would be available to meet in real life. One person said: "Yeah!! Pre-ordered for my dad and I so excited!!" Another wrote: "I'm so gonna persuaded my husband to take me to lakeside! Shopping at the same time!"

MORE: Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge discuss moving on from chateau home

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's castle is seriously regal in new photo – fans react

Dick and Angel are soon to be back on our screens

Meanwhile, it's not just the new book and a meet-and-greet that fans have to look forward to. The couple also announced they'll be back for a new series very soon.

It's been confirmed that the Strawbridges will make their return to Channel 4 on Sunday 24 October at 8pm. Viewers will also be delighted to hear that the series finale, airing on 12 December, will be an extra magical festive special.

The couple, who have been renovating their stunning 45-bedroom chateau in the North West of France since 2015, said of the exciting news: "It's hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago. The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!

"We feel very humble to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we've been busy tackling that long 'to do' list and spending quality time together as a family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.