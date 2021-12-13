Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge gives big update on show's future The Channel 4 show has a huge following

Dick Strawbridge has given his fans a big update on the future of Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau. Posting on social media on Sunday evening, prior to the latest episode airing, the 62-year-old responded to a fan's query regarding the series airing over in the US.

The tweet read: "Are you renewed for HGTV in the US? If so when is air date?" to which Dick replied: "We are on, and future series will be on, Peacock." The news came as a delight to fellow Twitter users who were pleased to hear that not only would the current series be available to watch soon, but that the programme clearly shows no signs of stopping!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Strawbridge make discovery while undertaking renovations

One person replied expressing their excitement: "Can't wait watching Château DIY!!!" as a second added: "The sole reason for my paid Peacock subscription (and worth every penny)." A third echoed this, writing: "Can't wait for the next series to pop up on Peacock!"

Meanwhile, the Strawbridge family have been getting into the festive spirit by sharing their fabulous Christmas decorations on their Instagram. Dick and his wife Angel, who he wed in 2015, shared a number of snaps to social media over the weekend showing their gorgeous Chateau looking like a festive haven.

The Strawbridges will be back for a festive episode this month

The couple revealed the entrance hall has been decorated with two wreaths hanging in the windows on either side of the front door while snowflake garlands hung from the ceiling.

A large Christmas tree was positioned in the middle of the internal doors and tastefully decorated with white, silver and glass ornaments. The caption read: "Have you got your tree yet? Things are beginning to get festive at The Chateau!"

Dick and Angel wished their viewers a Happy Christmas during their most recent episode, but fans can look forward to the pair returning next Sunday for a festive special.

