Escape to the Chateau has responded to a complaint from viewers following a recent episode of the beloved Channel 4 programme, and star of the show Dick Strawbridge was also keen to get the message across to his large social media following.

Following the most recent episode which aired last Sunday, viewers were upset to discover that the programme was not available to watch on catch up on All 4. A fan tweeted: "@All4 Why does it take several days for the latest episode of Escape to @thechateautv to go up on your site? Still waiting for episode 6 from 05/12!"

The Twitter account, 4 Viewers, then clarified the technical issue, writing in response: "We had some tech issues with this episode of #EscapeToTheChateau. We will have it available to stream on All4 as soon as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Dick, who appears on Escape to the Chateau with his wife, Angel, also addressed the problem by re-tweeting the reply, thus getting the message across to his 84,000 followers. Others were also wondering why the episode was not available.

A second fan said: "Any reason we can't see this week’s #EscapeToTheChateau on catch up yet please? All previous episodes in the latest series are available," while a third wrote: "@All4 Do us a solid and put last night's #EscapeToTheChateau on catch up please!"

Are you a fan of the show?

Meanwhile, fans on the other side of the pond can look forward to settling down to watch the new series, as Dick and Angel have announced that the lifestyle programme will be available to stream in Canada.

Posting on their Instagram Stories, Dick and Angel shared a picture of themselves and wrote in the caption: "Escape to the Chateau season eight available on @CBCGem this month," followed by the sparkling emoji.

The announcement will no doubt be welcomed with open arms by viewers in North America who are often asking the couple on social media when episodes are available.

