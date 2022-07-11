Call the Midwife star reveals real reason why you'll never see former cast members make a comeback Plenty of cast members have come and gone over the years

We absolutely adore Call the Midwife for both its heartwarming storylines and brilliant cast. Since the BBC drama began back in 2012, it has seen plenty of stars come and go over the years, including comedian and actress Miranda Hart, BAFTA-winner Emerald Fennell and original lead star Jessica Raine.

However, it's been revealed that it's highly unlikely that any of the former stars will ever make a return - and the reason why might surprise you.

WATCH: The series 11 finale of Call the Midwife was a tense watch for fans

Chatting previously to HELLO! as part of our Christmas Digital Issue in 2021, Stephen McGann, who has been playing Dr Turner on the show since it first launched, said that he would love to see many of the former stars make a comeback.

"If I had my way, I'd have them all back," he said, before adding that in reality, that's not very likely because "I don't think Heidi [Thomas, Stephen's wife and the creator of Call the Midwife], ever really brings characters back."

The cast, current and past, celebrated ten years of the show last November

While there will be no on-screen reunions anytime soon, the cast, current and old, previously got together to celebrate ten years of Call the Midwife. Last November, the cast threw a party to celebrate reaching the milestone, which Stephen described as "just the most wonderful time".

In a snap from the party posted to the official Call the Midwife Facebook account, the likes of Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Main and Megan Cusack could be seen smiling alongside departed stars Charlotte Ritchie, Jennifer Kirby and Emerald Fennell.

"We managed to grab this once-in-a-lifetime group shot with an iconic collection of our Call the Midwife team, past and present," the snap was captioned.

