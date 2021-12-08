Downton Abbey 2's early reviews are in – and it's made us so excited Lady Carnarvon chatted about the new movie on This Morning...

It's not long now until the brand new Downton Abbey movie is released in theatres, and according to one expert, Lady Carnarvon, who famously resides at Highclere Castle, the early reviews are in – and it's made us so excited.

Fiona, who is the 8th Countess of Carnarvon and names Downton Abbey her "home", appeared on Wednesday's episode of This Morning when she opened up about the new film and how a test showing was well-received by an audience.

Phillip Schofield told the host: "You've seen the new film and said it's even better than the last?" to which the Countess explained how a "test audience" had seen it. "The reaction was even bigger," she explained. We can't wait!

Meanwhile, the countdown to the sequel, titled A New Era, is out in cinemas on 18th March. The official trailer was released last month, making die-hard Downton fans even more excited to see the beloved characters return to screens.

Are you excited for the new film?

The trailer shows the original cast of Downton, including Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery in the one-minute video – with Maggie's character, Violet Crawley, telling her family that she has acquired a villa in the south of France.

The camera then pans to a stunning abode on the French Riviera which will no doubt see the Crawley family travel to the idyllic location and provide a beautiful backdrop to the film.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

