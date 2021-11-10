Line of Duty favourite and Downton Abbey star join forces for epic new drama This sounds right up our street!

Line of Duty and Downton Abbey are two of the most popular shows on TV, so fans are going to be thrilled when they hear about the brand new drama Our House starring Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton.

Martin, who is known and adored for his role as DI Steve Arnott in the BBC drama, will play the part of Bram, while Tuppence, who made her debut in the Downton franchise for the 2019 feature film, will play his wife, Fi.

WATCH: Martin Compston recently starred in BBC's Vigil

The synopsis for Our House reads: "With all her family's possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there's been a huge mistake and insists her home isn't for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can't reach her estranged husband, Bram.

"As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun."

Martin shared a still from ITV's Our House on Instagram

Martin took to social media on Wednesday to share a first look glimpse at the ITV series with an official still from the drama, showing Fi and Bram embroiled in what looks like a heated discussion. The Vigil star wrote in the caption: "First look at 'Our House' with the one and only @twopencemiddleton coming to @itv early 2022."

Fans and followers of Martin's account were delighted with the photo from Our House. One person said in the comments: "Very excited to see this. The book is fab, I'm looking forward to seeing how it translates to screen!"

A second added: "Cannot wait to see this. So excited," while a third made a cheeky reference to Martin's short stint in recent BBC drama, Vigil, as they quipped: "Yes. Can't wait for this! Hope you last more than 10 minutes though."

