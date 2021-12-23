Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark sad reaction from fans with latest post The Escape to the Chateau stars are getting ready for Christmas

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are counting down the days to Christmas and have been enjoying sharing their traditions with their huge fan base. However, the family's post on social media sparked a strong reaction on Wednesday and fans took to the comments to the respond.

Sharing a photo of their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, sat on the sofa in the Chateau's lounge, the Escape to the Chateau stars wrote in the caption: "The Christmas tree lights are twinkly... the Chateau is full of foliage.

"The turkey has been ordered, and we can watch him getting bigger every time we pass on the way to the village. Indeed, every direction we look, there is something Christmassy...even in those secret places we are not allowed to peek, it's a reminder."

Picking up on the turkey comment, one person said in response: "Poor, poor turkey, please pardon him. if given the choice he would rather live." A second agreed writing: "Love your program, love you guys but don't love your comment on the turkey," while a third added: "I feel like rescuing that Poor Turkey and setting it free."

However, despite some critical comments, others came out to defend the family. "I love animals and nature. But this is what we eat. Animals also eat animals! This is the way nature intended it. What I don't agree with is the unethical treatment when raising animals and how they are ultimately put down," wrote one Instagram user.

Others were complimentary to the Strawbridge's Christmas plans. Another follower commented: "Awww I bet the Château looks beautiful, incredible and magical! Beautiful memories for you all to cherish."

A sixth comment read: "Merry Christmas to you all. Let's hope we all have a saner 2022. Thanks for bringing 'normalcy' in to a lot of people's lives. Family and friends are all that matter."

