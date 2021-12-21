Dick Strawbridge shares new family photo for heartwarming reason The TV presenter marked the occasion with a new snap

Dick Strawbridge took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a heartwarming photo of his son and daughter, Arthur and Dorothy, whom he shares with wife Angel to mark a big change in their Christmas calendar.

The 62-year-old, who has two other children from his previous marriage, posted a photo of his two youngest wrapped in their winter clothing standing on a beach front overlooking the stunning winter solstice sunrise as they embraced in a hug.

Dick wrote in the caption on Twitter: "Fresh!! It was freezing! but we had to catch the solstice sunrise then back to breakfast with rosey [sic] cheeks. Days are getting longer even if winter is ahead of us who cares - I love all the seasons! Only a couple of days left on the advent calendars... the excitement is mounting."

Plenty of the Escape to the Chateau presenter's followers commented on the picturesque snap. One person said: "What a wonderful picture I'm guessing angel will be doing something with that one it's a lovely memory with the sunrise you should do same with sunset.[sic]"

Dick shared this photo on Twitter

A second added: "Great attitude Dick! That's mine as well. I know you'll all have a really memorable Christmas. All the happy feels X." A third was equally impressed by the photo and wrote: "What a gorgeous memory."

Meanwhile, fans were saddened on Sunday evening as Escape to the Chateau aired its final episode. To mark the series finale, the programme put out a festive edition and, prior to the episode airing, Dick and Angel teased what fans could expect from the Christmas special.

They wrote on Instagram: "Dick, Angel and the kids are exploring Colmar in the Alsace region, close to the German border. Here they discover an enchanting medieval town that makes Christmas feel more magical than ever.

"Once back at the Chateau the Strawbridge traditions are not forgotten – Angel, her mum Jenni, and Dorothy head out into the Chateau grounds to collect the fir and foliage to make the annual Christmas wreath. The huge Christmas tree that lights up the salon is decorated, and this year Angel can’t resist adding her specially made macramé baubles."

