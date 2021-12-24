Emily in Paris viewers have same reaction to jaw dropping cliffhanger

Emily in Paris season two finally landed on Netflix in December, and keen fans of the hit show have already finished all the new episodes, and plenty of fans are not too happy about the shocking cliffhanger! Warning, spoilers ahead…

In the episode, Emily is met with a choice – either she stays in Paris or moves back to Chicago with a major promotion. However, she decides that she is in love with her neighbour Gabriel, and as she rushes to tell him, she discovers that he has reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Camille, who is moving back in. After that, Emily called up Sylvie to tell her that she had made a decision about the job offer.

WATCH: Have you watched season two yet?

Speaking about the cliffhanger, fans were understandably heartbroken for Emily, with one writing: "Please why #EmilyInParis2 has a similar ending with #EmilyInParis first season. It makes me can’t wait to see what will happen in #EmilyInParis3 , but I guess She will stay in Paris and try to get Gabriel from Camille?! I hope so."

Another fan added: "Season three BETTER have Emily bringing Gabriel to the United Statesand showing him around Chicago because that Season two ending is utter [heartbreaking]." A third person added: "Ok I need season three of #EmilyInParis. Like right now. That cliffhanger ending killed me."

The show stars Lily Collins as Emily

So has season three of the hit show actually been confirmed? Unfortunately the answer is not quite yet! Netflix usually waits a few months after a series is released before deciding to greenlight another instalment. However, the show has been one of the top trending series since landing on Netflix, so we're feeling confident that we will be seeing more Emily in Paris! Or should we say, Emily in Chicago? We can't wait to find out!

