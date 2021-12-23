Is Don't Look Up worth the watch? The Netflix film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and plenty more

There's only one film that everyone is talking about on Netflix this week – Don't Look Up. The movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve, has a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep all lending their acting skills to the story.

Don't Look Up is about astronomy student Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover there's a comet on a direct collision course towards Earth.

WATCH: The official trailer for Don't Look Up

However, despite attempting to get the message across on international news and to the President of the United States (played by Meryl Streep, no less), nobody seems to care. Sounds like an intriguing plot, right?

It seems many have already given their reactions after watching the film in cinemas this month ahead of the Netflix release. Find out if Don't Look Up is worth the watch this Christmas…

What have the fans made of Don't Look Up?

For those who couldn't wait for the Netflix release, Don't Look Up seemingly went down a treat in movie theatres, and reviews on social media are mostly positive so far. One person gave their verdict on Twitter: "Went to #DontLookUp in the cinema this evening. It you watch one film – please, please watch it on @netflix or better yet in the theatre. Worth EVERY minute."

Another echoed this praise, adding: "Just watched Don't Look Up in theatres! Absolutely incredible!! Super funny and had some serious/sad moments aswell. Very accurate representation of our society today lmao. 9/10."

Are you excited to watch Don't Look Up?

Many other film fanatics also had high praise for the flick. "Just watched 'Don't Look Up' A terrifying film about the end of the world. Only to then come out the cinema and see it slowly seem like it's happening for real. What a lovely film for @NetflixUK to be releasing on Christmas Eve," tweeted a third fan.

A fourth commented: "Saw this last night & it's a masterwork. See it in theatres if you can. It's brutal but it's a brilliant satire (if such a thing is possible) of our moment #DontLookUp." Sounds like it's worth a watch to us!

Who stars in Don't Look Up?

As mentioned, viewers can look forward to Leonardo, Jennifer and Meryl being on their screen at the same time. But the impressive cast doesn’t stop there. Other stars featuring in Don't Look Up include, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, as well as appearances from music superstars Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Don't Look Up has had high praise from fans so far

What have the cast said about Don't Look Up?

The stars of the film have had plenty to say when it comes to the new movie. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a keen advocate for climate change awareness, revealed on Twitter how he felt proud to be a part of the film which touches upon similar issues. "Proud to play a character who, like @algore and many climate scientists and activists, relentlessly fights to communicate the urgency of the issues affecting our planet. #DontLookUp."

Don't Look Up lands on Netflix on Chistmas Eve

Meanwhile, Meryl opened up about what it was like working with Oscar-winner Jennifer. Speaking at the global premiere for the film, she said: "[Jennifer] is the beating heart of this movie." Addressing her co-star directly, Meryl continued: "When you got together with Timothée Chalamet I was so happy!"

