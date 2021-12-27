A Very British Scandal viewers have same reaction to eye-opening scenes in new drama Claire Foy and Paul Bettany are starring in the racy series

A Very British Scandal is the one TV show everyone is talking about right now. The first episode aired on Boxing Day on BBC One and delivered on its promise of shocking scandals and plenty of drama – but it seems many viewers all had a similar reaction to the period drama's racy scenes.

One person summed it up on Twitter, writing: "Watching A Very British Scandal in front of my parents was not the best idea. Even at 37 seeing sex scenes on TV with them in the room is all kinds of awkward. Thanks @PhelpsieSarah!"

Another echoed this, commenting: "Watching A Very British Scandal with my mother-in-law and other half - didn’t realise there was going to be so much sex in it – awkward." Meanwhile, a third said: "Ooooh er missus! That was not the best thing to watch with the parents. But marvellous to watch."

It seems the intimate scenes were not just a little difficult to watch for audiences at home, but tough for actress Claire Foy to film. The star opened up about her role as the Duchess of Argyll to BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour, admitting she felt "exploited" while shooting the sex scenes.

Claire Foy as the Duchess of Argyll

"It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can't help but feel exploited.

"It's grim – it's the grimmest thing you can do. You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it's unfortunately the reality."

However, Claire went on to state how despite feeling uncomfortable, she knew the scenes were imperative to the story. "But my thing was that I felt very strongly that it had to be in it, but I wanted it to be female. I did not want it be that sort of awful climactic sexual experience you often see on the cinema screen."

