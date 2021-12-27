Reese Witherspoon shares heartbreak following loss of 'friend' Jean-Marc Vallée Jean-Marc worked with Reese on HBO's Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon has shared a heartbreaking message following the loss of director Jean-Marc Vallée. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday posting a photo of the two, who worked closely together for HBO drama Big Little Lies, looking directly at the camera.

Reese wrote as a caption: "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you." She added a broken-heart emoji underneath and the hashtag: "#jeanmarcvallee."

Canadian director Jean-Marc sadly passed away over the Christmas weekend. His representative, Bumble Ward, broke the news on Monday he had died "suddenly" in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada and "his family and friends are in shock." The cause of death has not yet been announced.

As well as working with Reese, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz on the acclaimed drama Big Little Lies, Jean-Marc was famed for directing other big titles including multiple Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club and TV drama, Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams.

Reese shared this tribute to the director on her Instagram

Many other celebrities have spoken out since the news of Jean-Marc's death. Actor Josh Gad tweeted: "Oh my God. This is so horrible. Absolutely loved his work. RIP #Jeanmarkvalleè." Grammy-winning songwriter Finneas said: "Damn, Rest In Peace to Jean-Marc Vallée. Incredible artist."

Nathan Ross, Jean-Marc's producing partner on Dallas Buyers Club, said in a statement: "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy.

"Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Jean-Marc was also known and adored for his work on projects such as Demolition, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Young Victoria, which starred Emily Blunt, and Wild which starred Reese.

