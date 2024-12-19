Beth Dutton's funeral dress and Ray Ban sunglasses on Yellowstone: How to shop the exact look

The final episode of Yellowstone aired this week (sob!), and we finally said our official goodbyes to John Dutton, Kevin Costner's character in the episode titled 'Life's A Promise'.

It was an emotional episode as we watched his daughter Beth Dutton, played by the incredible Kelly Reilly, attend his funeral and say goodbye to her 'daddy', while promising to avenge his killer.

While the episode pulled at the heart strings during the ceremony, I couldn't help but notice how lovely Beth looked for her father's funeral. Was it a designer dress that cost thousands of dollars? I thought it might be, but no, it was actually a Reformation dress costing just $298 / £298.

© Paramount

The fitted 'Woodson' dress is a button-up dress (a favorite style for Beth) and features fluted elbow-length sleeves and is midi length. The dress also comes in petite for my fellow short girls.

EXACT MATCH: Reformation 'Woodson' Dress In Black © Reformation $298 / £298 AT REFORMATION

While Beth opted for sky-high stilettos (which she later kicked off as soon as she got out of the car - so relatable!), the model on the Reformation website has been styled with flat Mary Jane shoes. Both equally work, but I would probably style with strappy sandals for the warmer months.

With a simple bun hairstyle, Beth let her dress do the talking and opted for just a pair of her mom's diamond earrings, and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, $190 / £202. Beth's jet-black polarised 'Elliot' shades got a lot of air time during the episode as Beth tried to hide her emotions behind the sunglasses.

If you're tempted by Beth's shades, the $190 sunglasses have 40% off right now in the US, so this would be a great time to make the purchase.

If you've been loving Beth Dutton's style over the series, you'll love the deep dive I've done into all of Beth's fashionable looks. Out of all her outfits during the show, I predict the funeral dress will be the most popular. It's reasonably priced, super flattering and you can get a lot of wear out of it. Is it appropriate for a funeral? That's your decision to make, but either way it's a gorgeous dress and it will sell out, consider yourself warned.

If you're a fan of the show,. and I assume you are if you're reading this, you'll know that Beth quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her bad-ass attitude.

Taking about Beth, Kelly said: "She’s unequivocally herself and unapologetic about that. And as a woman, it is so refreshing and so much fun to play."

The actress believes Beth "has penetrated a zeitgeist in women specifically".

"I think it is that unencumbered kind of freedom that she moves through the world with. She is not afraid of dying, she is not afraid of losing."