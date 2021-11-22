Giovanna Fletcher posts emotional tribute to husband Tom following shock exit from Strictly Tom and Amy Dowden were the eighth couple to leave the show

Tom Fletcher and dance partner Amy Dowden became the eighth couple to leave the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor on Sunday, and following their exit tributes began to pour in for the pair.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tom's wife Giovanna was one of the first to share her reaction to the elimination.

Writing alongside a collage of pictures of Tom and Amy throughout the competition, she said: " It's been such a joy watching these two over the last couple of months. @tomfletcher and @amy_dowden – you've put a smile not only on my face, but on Buzz, Buddy and Max's faces too.

"You went into this wanting to make us proud, and you've surpassed that. You've brought dance into our lives - made us dance on the kitchen tiles again and encouraged three little boys to shake their booties with great enthusiasm."

Giovanna shared a beautiful collage of photos of the pair throughout the competition

Ending the beautiful tribute, she added: "Hold your heads high and be proud of all you've achieved - and the friendships that have been formed whilst doing it! Xxx."

Amy, who on Sunday accompanied Tom to one of his McFly concerts, also had special words for her partner, but also to Giovanna for welcoming her into the family.

"I don't know where to begin! I have so much to say (as always). But as I said on the show I've had an unbelievable experience and time! @tomfletcher you always gave me your all with your humble, caring, hardworking attitude. I'm so proud of each dance we achieved together with our 'Amy/Tom' brand and how you always stayed true to yourself! We went out on a high with a number that meant so much to you and I love that I got to share this moment. I felt every step."

Amy has formed a beautiful bond with the Fletcher family

Thanking the whole Fletcher family, she added: "Thank you to the whole Fletcher family for welcoming me and for making our journey even more special by being part of it. Like I said you're not getting rid of me! @mrsgifletcher.

"Tom from the bottom of my heart thank you for the memories I will always treasure. We may not have the glitterball but I gained the fletcher family!!!! Thank you to all who supported our journey."