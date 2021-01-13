Giovanna Fletcher talks previous split from husband Tom Fletcher The pair have been dating since they were teenagers

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! queen of the castle Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about her relationship with her childhood sweetheart husband, Tom Fletcher, and admitted that they did once break up.

Chatting about Tom, who Giovanna has been in a relationship with since she was 13, she told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "I had a boyfriend for the 14 months we weren't together, but Tom was always there. We never left each other alone really."

She continued: "When I met the McFly boys for the first time, Dougie said to me, 'He literally talks about you non-stop'. And I remember being in Namibia and thinking about Tom more than I did my boyfriend." She added that there was "just something about him". Aw!

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and share three sons, Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max. Tom was left in charge of the youngsters during Giovanna's time on I'm a Celebrity, and shared plenty of snapshots and videos of the trio cheering on their mum throughout the show, including one showing Buzz's adorable reaction to seeing her win the show.

The clip shows father and son together on the sofa, watching the TV. As Ant and Dec announced the winner, Buzz is staring intently at the screen as Dec could be heard saying: "The winner of I'm a Celebrity 2020, and the first ever Queen of the Castle…"

Following the exciting news, Tom putting his arm in the air and saying: "She did it!" while Buzz – who had his hand over his face – adorably exclaimed: "Mummy! Mummy won!"

