Viewers have same reaction as Eamonn Holmes makes his GB News debut Did you tune in to see Eamonn in action?

Eamonn Holmes made his GB News debut on Monday alongside his new co-star Isabel Webster, and it appears that their first show has gone down a treat with viewers.

MORE: Ruth Langsford sends sweet message to Eamonn Holmes as he debuts new breakfast show with Isabel Webster

During the episode, the pair discussed topics including holidays abroad and looking after dogs during fireworks, and Eamonn checked in on Twitter to see how viewers were finding the show, writing: "Well folks... what do you think of it so far? #Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals health hack

Replying to the question, one person wrote: "Loving it, it's great not to hear people shouting and talking over each other. This is my morning programme from now on," while another added: "Ok here goes….. I’m actually watching the channel and ENJOYING it! Shock or what. No seriously it’s good,early days but good!"

A third person added: "I think it’s superb @EamonnHolmes ; lovely set, catchy theme music and the content is fantastic. It’s lovely seeing you back with the legendary @IsabelWebster_."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares rare family photos as he reunites with children and baby granddaughter

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate mansion they may leave for Ireland – inside

However, some of Eamonn's followers did have some requests for the show, with one writing: "Love it but my husband is deaf and there are no subtitles so can’t watch," with a fellow viewer replying: "Same here, they don't reply to emails, tweets etc. Appreciate subtitles cost money and it could add another 400k viewers."

Eamonn was previously a member of the This Morning team

Another person wrote: "Fab! Such a shame it’s on @GBNEWS, a station that tends to mock parts of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically promoting an anti trans regime that is harmful to the lives and wellbeing of those it entails. Please tweet & show your love & support for our Trans siblings."

Chatting about the show on Instagram, Eamonn previously explained: "Basically, if you know me, you know what I do, and how I do it… nothing changes. So much of the show will be what's important to you, your news, your views. We're going out and about to your towns and cities to see you, to say hello and ask you what's the matter."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.