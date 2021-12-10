Eamonn Holmes announces exit from This Morning to join rival channel GB News The broadcaster confirmed the news on Friday

Eamonn Holmes has announced that he is cutting ties with This Morning for a new role at a rival channel.

The 62-year-old TV personality, who has been co-hosting the ITV weekday show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, has confirmed that he will be joining GB News in early 2022.

"I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun," he said in an official statement.

"I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs. To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about."

Eamonn Holmes has hosted the ITV weekday show alongside wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years

Over on Instagram, Eamonn shared the news with his 700,000 followers and teased that there would be "more details" about his new role over the weekend.

Eammon and Ruth hosted This Morning's Friday show from 2006 up until 2020 when they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond. However, the couple have continued to appear on the show throughout 2021, often stepping in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays.

It's not known if Ruth will continue to appear on ITV programme without Eamonn. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

