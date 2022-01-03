Ruth Langsford sends sweet message to Eamonn Holmes as he debuts new breakfast show with Isabel Webster Eamonn debuted his show on Monday morning

Ruth Langsford may have lost her This Morning co-presenter, her husband Eammon Holmes, to GB News, but she is holding no grudges.

On Sunday evening, just hours before the 62-year-old's debut on his new show, Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel, alongside co-presenter Isabel Webster, Ruth sent him a sweet supportive message via Instagram.

"Here he goes….new year, new challenge for @eamonnholmes. Back doing what he does best. I'll be watching….hope you will too @gbnewsonline @isabelwebstertv #gbnews #breakfastshow," she wrote alongside a video in which he explained his new show to fans.

"I just wanted to say good night to you all and hopefully sleep tight, I doubt if I will," he began the clip.

Ruth and Eamonn co-presented This Morning for 15 years

"Too excited, because I have a big day ahead of me tomorrow, launching the new breakfast show, which within a week will be a breakfast TV and radio show.

"Basically, if you know me, you know what I do, and how I do it… nothing changes. So much of the show will be what's important to you, your news, your views. We're going out and about to your towns and cities to see you, to say hello and ask you what's the matter."

Fans loved the sweet tribute, with one writing: "You don't need luck Eamonn, you are a skilled & serious broadcaster. I will be watching."

Eamonn Holmes made his debut on GB News on Monday

A second added: "I will be watching! A proper journalist!!!" whilst a third remarked: "Aw sweetheart yes that's exactly what we need a GOOD news / balanced news / everyday people's views etc program!! Good luck sweetheart… you will be fab."

Whilst Eamonn begins his new adventure on GB News, Ruth will remain on This Morning.

Following the announcement of Eammon's departure from the show last year, a spokesperson for ITV told HELLO!: "We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role. As a duo, Eamonn & Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.

"Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women."