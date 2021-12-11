Eamonn Holmes excitedly reveals new GB News co-host after shock departure from This Morning The TV star will host a new show on GB News without wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes confirmed his departure from This Morning on Friday, revealing he will be starting a new role on GB News in January.

But as well as quitting the ITV show, Eamonn has also professionally parted ways with his This Morning co-host, wife Ruth Langsford, with the duo having worked on the show together for the last 15 years. However, Eamonn won't be left completely to his own devices once he starts his new job.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 62-year-old revealed that he is reuniting with his former Sky News Sunrise co-host Isabel Webster.

The duo will be the new faces of breakfast TV on GB News, with Eamonn excitedly making the announcement on Instagram alongside an official photo of the pair.

He captioned the snap: "And in other news... The Band is back together! We did it before on #SkyNews now we will become the new Breakfast hosts on GB News from January. Happy New Year."

Eamonn and Isabel will be the new breakfast TV hosts on GB News starting in January

Ruth was among the first to congratulate the new team, commenting on the image: "What a team!" followed by two red heart emojis.

Fans also expressed their excitement, with one responding: "Woop woop! My faves," and another said: "Excited to see this. Great duo!"

Explaining his decision to move to the rival TV channel, Eamonn said in a statement on Friday: "I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

Eamonn announced he has quit This Morning and has joined GB News on Friday

"I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs. To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about."

Following his news, ITV confirmed that Ruth will not be joining her husband on GB News, with a spokesperson telling HELLO! "Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women."

Eamonn and Ruth will no longer work together on This Morning

Eammon and Ruth hosted This Morning's Friday show from 2006 up until 2020 when they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

However, the couple has continued to appear on the show throughout 2021, often stepping in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. It's not known yet who will step into Eamonn's shoes and be Ruth's new This Morning co-host.

