Eamonn Holmes reveals his favourite thing about becoming grandfather - EXCLUSIVE 

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about one of his favourite things about becoming a grandfather, and it is just so lovely! The This Morning presenter’s son Declan welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Jenny, back in July, and Eamonn opened up about watching his son become a dad.

Chatting at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards on Tuesday, he said: “Everything is going very well! It makes me very proud to see my son, the connection, the bond he has with his child. He’s my baby, he’s my eldest child.”

He fondly continued: “It’s a great pleasure for my mother, who is a great grandmother at 92.”

Declan announced the very happy news on Instagram at the time, writing: “Welcome to the world Emilia Elizabeth Holmes. The girls are taking over our house but Alfie and I couldn’t be happier. In complete awe of how amazing @jennyeli8 is, can’t wait to make memories with you and our daughter. So in love.”

Eamonn followed it on shared on his own Instagram account, writing: “My firstborn Son Declan with his firstborn and my first Grandchild Emilia. Welcome to The World Emilia. Just call me Papa."

Eamonn's son and his wife welcomed baby Emilia in July

The TV personality also opened up about the awards, which celebrate inspirational people from all walks of life. He said: “I think all of these things just make you realise however good you are, you’re not as good as other people. It’s very inspirational, it restores my faith in human nature.

"I think these are really strange and disturbing times, politically, economically, socially, geographically, but it’s lovely to see that life goes on and it goes on because of the lovely people who inspire."

