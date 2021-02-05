This Hollywood A-lister's father appeared in Marcella - did you spot him? He appeared in episode two

Viewers were delighted this month when Marcella returned to screens for its highly anticipated third season. But did you know that Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan's father, Jim Dornan, is included among the cast of series three?

In the Scandi-Noir inspired drama starring Anna Friel, Jim plays a deputy chief constable and has so far appeared in episode two alongside series regular Ray Panthaki, who plays DI Rav Sangha.

Jim, who is a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, reportedly considered a career on-screen before going on to have a long and successful career in medicine. According to Jamie, Jim has delivered "thousands of babies" over the years.

WATCH: Have you been watching Marcella on ITV?

Chatting about his dad's new career on The Tonight Show this week, Jamie explained that this isn't the first time viewers have seen Jim on their screens. The 73-year-old also appeared in one of Jamie's own shows back in 2016.

Jamie with his sister Jessica and father Jim

"He did a very small part in the third series of The Fall, the show that I was on," Jamie told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He did another acting gig again under the radar without telling me on some TV show here that came out last week."

When asked whether his dad had been going out to auditions after catching the acting bug from his small cameo, Jamie replied that he got a "straight offer" to work on Marcella and joked: "He's too big to audition."

Jim also appeared in The Fall alongside his famous son

As for Jamie himself, he stars in the upcoming comedy film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar alongside Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo which will be released in the UK on February 12.

Speaking about the movie, Jamie said: "It's so silly that film. It's a bit of a nod to Top Secret, Airplane and The Hotshots. There's a bit of that silliness in it, but then it has heart and you care about the characters so it's sort of the perfect movie."

