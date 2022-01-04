Giovanni Pernice returns to London via private jet alongside surprising Strictly star The friends spent several days together in Italy

Giovanni Pernice knows how to make an entrance, and on Sunday, he returned to London from his native Italy on board a private jet.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis sends Giovanni Pernice sweet message two weeks after Strictly win

The Strictly Come Dancing winner, 31, was all suited up for the journey and looked dapper in a dark grey suit and white shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni and Kai travel back to London via private jet

"Time to go home..." he wrote on his Stories whilst panning around the impressive jet and revealing the other surprising Strictly passenger on board – professional partner Kai Widdrington.

READ: Giovanni Pernice announces exciting new project with fellow Strictly star

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sends fans wild with Christmas message to Rose Ayling-Ellis

Kai, 26, who was partnered with AJ Odudu during last year's series, was also suited up, donning a black suit and matching shirt and brown shoes.

Kai looked dapper as he posed inside the private jet

On his Instagram, he wrote alongside a picture showing him sitting on board the plane and looking out of the window: "Looking at 2022."

The duo has been spending the festive period together. While they haven't revealed many of their adventures, on Christmas Day Kai took to social media and shared videos of them playing some fun Instagram games together.

Kai simply tagged his colleague in one of the videos and on the other wrote: "Great start."

Both Giovanni and Kai have had a great year on Strictly. Whilst Giovanni and his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis were the favourites of the series and ended up lifting the Glitterball trophy in December, Kai had a very successful first year on the show.

Kai shared a sneak peek inside the jet and Giovanni could be seen in a dark grey suit

The dancer from Southampton joined the BBC show this year and reached the final alongside AJ. Sadly, the pair had to withdraw at the last minute due to an injury sustained by the presenter.

Nevertheless, the pair have remained incredibly close and just days after the final, he paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"We may not be able to dance for the glitterball, but boy did we work our socks off to get this far. @ajodudu I truly am the proudest partner in the world and Thank you for all the special memories that we now share," he wrote alongside a picture of the pair posing in front of the Glitterball trophy.