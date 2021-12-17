Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share an emotional message with fans as they celebrate 1883 release We can't wait!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared an emotional message with fans as they celebrate the release of their new TV series 1883. The husband and wife duo star in the new Paramount series, a spin-off of Yellowstone, and Faith took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video and thanked the crew for their "outstanding" work.

"I have never worked harder on a project or had as much fun as I’ve had being a part of @1883official. The journey of bringing this story to life is a massive undertaking that would not be possible without the tireless work of our outstanding crew. @1883official premieres this Sunday!" she captioned the video.

Tim also posted and told fans he couldn't "wait for you to see what we’ve been working on all year!!"

"Woooo hooooo!!! Getting my popcorn ready!" commented Rita Wilson, and Faith's pals in Big Little Town sharing clapping emojis.

"My three favorite people of all time, being in this show. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" added one fan as another shared: "Can’t wait to see it!"

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series - which is set to launch on Sunday 19 December 2021 - will shine a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings.

Faith and Tim are now starring together in the highly-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff 1883

The pair play early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family the Duttons, Margaret and James Dutton, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

The country music power couple will be joined by a number of huge names, including two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Faith and Tim with their youngest daughter

As the official description from Paramount+ reads: "1883 is the origin story of how Yellowstone's Dutton family came to own the largest ranch in Montana.

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

Faith and Tim, both 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and 20-year-old Audrey.

