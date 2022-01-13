Oti Mabuse makes comment on Strictly future ahead of Dancing on Ice debut The professional dancer is the ITV show's new judge!

Oti Mabuse has made a comment about her future as a professional dancer on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The two-time champion of the ballroom competition, who is due to make her debut as the newest judge on Dancing on Ice this weekend, was speaking to HELLO! and other press in a virtual Q&A this week when she opened up about whether she would be returning to the rival show later in the year.

"There will be an announcement that will be made later," she began, adding: "But for me as a person in entertainment I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career, especially in this country as I came all the way from Africa, so I have to make something of myself. So I'm really trying to learn and do as much as I can for as long as I can, while I can."

Oti, who will be appearing on the panel alongside fellow judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Banjo, revealed her excitement about being asked to take part in the new series of the skating competition.

"I've done a couple of panel shows, I've been a dance captain, a dance detective [on The Masked Dancer], but I've never actually been a judge. I love competition and I love watching people learn new skills and try and get better every week. It's a journey that I enjoy [being a] part of and watching and to know I am doing it now with ice skating is very, very exciting for me. I literally cannot wait.

"And I get to work with incredible people. The producers backstage, everybody has been so nice; the professionals, the celebrities as well, everyone has been really, really nice."

The new series of Dancing on Ice starts this Sunday 16 January at 6.30pm on ITV and sees a fresh batch of celebrities taking to the ice. The line-up consists of: Sally Dynevor, Bez, Stef Reid, Liberty Poole, Ben Foden, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Brendan Cole, Rai Hebden, Kye Whyte, Kimberley Wyatt and Connor Ball.

