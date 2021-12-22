ITV confirms Oti Mabuse will join Dancing on Ice as a judge The Strictly star will be joining Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo

Oti Mabuse will be joining the judging panel of Dancing on Ice when the competition returns in 2022, ITV have confirmed.

The dancer, who has been a staple on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, will be taking a seat on the panel alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo and legendary skaters Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Confirming the news in a statement, Oti said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family."

Dancing on Ice will see Oti join the judging panel in January

The celebrities joining the 2022 lineup of Dancing on Ice are: Sally Dynevor, Bez, Stef, Reid, Liberty Poole, Ben Foden, Kimberly Wyatt, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, fellow Strictly star Brendan Cole, Ria Hebden, Kye Whyte and Connor Ball. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as presenters of the show when it returns in January.

Oti is no doubt hoping to have as much success on the ITV show as she's had on Strictly. While competing on the BBC ballroom show, the dancer reached the final in three of seven series she's competed, two of which saw her lift the iconic glitterball trophy.

In 2019, Oti was crowned winner alongside Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, while in 2020 she became champion for the second consecutive year alongside comedian Bill Bailey. In 2021, Oti competed with rugby player and sports pundit Ugo Monye and the pair came 11th.

