Outlander's Caitriona Balfe's TWO luxury homes 400 miles apart - photos The actress splits her time between two locations

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe splits her time between two beautiful family homes – one in London and one in Glasgow – and both are pretty stunning!

READ: This is what Outlander's Caitríona Balfe has to say about those romance rumours with co-star Sam Heughan

Speaking to the Daily Record she referred to her family as "slightly nomadic," explaining: "When I'm working on Outlander, we're in Glasgow." Which does she prefer? Well, when speaking about Scotland, the star said: "There's something beautiful about historic buildings. At home in Scotland, I often find myself wondering about the lives of people who lived there before us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe pokes fun at co-star Sam Heughan

The actress likes to keep her private life under wraps, including her son and her husband Tony McGill, however, fans have been able to see small glimpses of her stylish properties on Instagram.

Caitriona Balfe's kitchen

The actress has two impressive houses

During the pandemic, the star gave us a sneak peek into her kitchen, showing off her high-shine work surfaces, crisp white wooden doors and modern artwork on the walls. Plus, her snacks look rather tasty too!

REVEALED: Outlander: see the cast’s Instagram accounts

MORE: Caitriona Balfe displays model physique in stunning new photoshoot

Caitriona Balfe's garden

The star's pristine garden was the perfect filming backdrop

Shooting a promotional video for a gin campaign, Caitriona appeared to let crew into her own personal garden as she posed alongside her beloved cat Eddie, who has since sadly passed away.

The clip revealed the star's secluded outdoor space with a rustic-looking stone brick wall around the perimeter and a perfectly mowed lawn.

Caitriona Balfe's lounge

Artwork brightens up the walls at Caitrona's home

The actress recorded an Instagram video in what could be her lounge, revealing to her followers that she has plain walls and two large, printed artworks in black frames hanging up.

Caitriona's on-screen love interest is played by Sam Heughan, and he is permanently based in Scotland, having bought three homes near Glasgow! Again, he doesn't like to give too much away to fans but has offered up sneak peeks inside his abodes via his Instagram feed revealing his private gym and home bar. Wow!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.