Sam Heughan has shared a first look clip at the upcoming sixth season of Outlander – and it's pretty racy. The actor took to Instagram to reveal the new video which shows his character, Jamie Fraser, and co-star Caitríona Balfe's character Claire in a romantic embrace.

In the scene, Jamie and Claire are discussing a new person arriving at Fraser's Ridge whom Jamie spent time with in Ardsmuir Prison. Despite Claire being 200 years ahead in history, her husband told her how she would come to him in visions.

Sam's character then says passionately: "But you... you were there with me. In the present. I saw you. It's what got me through it. You were always with me. Sometimes I think you're an angel Claire," before the pair then embrace with a kiss, as Claire says: "Would an angel do this?"

The 41-year-old cheekily addressed the romantic moment in his caption, as he quipped: "I know what Jamie got for Xmas!!!!!!!" before adding: "An Xmas Angel. Happy holidays all. See you in March @outlander_starz." Needless to say, Sam's followers and die-hard Outlander fans were thrilled with the sneak peek at the new episodes.

One person said in response: "My heart is pounding, best Christmas gift. Can we just take a minute to admire the chemistry that makes a woman dream to be Claire?"

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play husband and wife Jamie and Claire Fraser

A second wrote: "Thanks Sam and Cait and the whole Outlander crew for the wonderful holiday present - a sneak peek of our favorite couple to tide us over until March. Can't wait!" A third addressed the chemistry in the scene between the two characters, commenting: "Might be cold outside but Jaime and Claire are hot!!!"

Meanwhile, Sam teased what fans can expect in the new season earlier this week. Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, he explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.

"This season we've had the build up to this War of Independence, this revolution. Jamie's been on the side of the British, he knows they're the losing side. As we get closer to that point, stakes are higher. Not only as the country as a whole, but in Fraser's Ridge as well. A revolution in the home as well."

