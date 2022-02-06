Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers' love life He's paired with actress Sally Dynevor on the show

Dancing on Ice has finally returned to our screens and despite a few nerves, pro skater Matt Evers and Coronation Street star Sally Dyvenor have proven to be a popular pair with fans of the show.

Last year, Matt proved his commitment to the show when he moved in with Denise van Outen, her then-partner, Eddie Boxshall and Denise's daughter Betsy.

The previous year, he made DOI history when he and Steps band member Ian 'H' Watkins became the first same-sex pairing to perform on the show.

But what about the skater's life and relationship status off-camera? Keep reading to find out more...

Who is Matt Evers?

Matt is an American figure skater who shot to fame after winning the Junior pairs title at the 1998 US Championships. He went on to compete in three senior international events, including competitions in Canada and Russia.

Matt appeared on Broadway and the West End before making his Dancing on Ice debut in the first series in 2006, and he has competed in every season since.

Is Matt Evers married?

Matt is not married at the moment, but he has been in the past. Before he came out as gay in Attitude magazine ahead of the 2018 series of the ice skating show, Matt was previously married to a woman.

Matt has been a pro skater on DOI since 2006

Speaking to the magazine, Matt explained his reason for coming out was because of the way his late uncle, who was openly gay and disowned by his family as a result, was treated.

He said: "I didn't know I was gay at the time, but when he was dying it hit me really hard that he didn't know the love of his mum, my grandmother. They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible belt."

He continued: "I wasn't aware of why his passing and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay. It's scary, the difference between generations."

Who was Matt Evers married to?

Matt hasn't talked about his ex-wife's identity, to protect her privacy, and keeps the details of his love life private. He has spoken more generally about being proud to be out as gay, however, telling Attitude: "I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn't something bad."

Matt made DOI history as part of the first same-sex pairing with Ian 'H' Watkins

Is Matt from Dancing on Ice in a relationship?

Matt is believed to be single at the moment, although he is tight-lipped about his personal life, so hasn't yet publicly confirmed or denied his dating status!

At the moment, he is clearly devoted to his on-screen partnership with Sally, having recently been spotted socialising with the star and her good friend Denise Welch. The actress recently revealed how much Matt was encouraging her behind the scenes, confessing on the show that she had a confidence crisis that prompted the skater to reassure her that she was good enough to perform. "If I didn’t think so I’d say, 'girl go home'" he told Sally.

Matt won the 2008 series with Suzanne Shaw

What is Matt Evers' net worth?

Thanks to his stint on Dancing on Ice, panto performance and his work as a model, Matt has amassed an impressive personal fortune, reported to be £1.8million.

Has Matt Evers won Dancing on Ice?

While Matt has appeared in all 12 series so far, he has only been crowned the winner once. In 2008, he and his partner, former Hear'Say singer Suzanne Shaw, skated to victory, and during the seventh season in 2012, he came close again but finished in second place opposite former Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter.

