Brendan Cole shares rare photo with 'baby' daughter as he pays heartfelt tribute The Dancing on Ice star is a proud dad

Former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole will no doubt have melted his followers' hearts as he took to social media on Wednesday to share a rare photo with his little girl.

The doting dad, who is currently in training for the new series of Dancing on Ice, uploaded a sweet picture to his Instagram Stories which showed him standing next to his daughter Aurelia, nine.

SEE: Strictly's Brendan Cole delights fans with adorable picture of new family addition

The pair were both bundled up in winter coats and hats and smiled at the camera, although Aurelia's face was covered by a sticker that read "Daddy's girl".

The star sweetly captioned the image: "Out for a country walk with my baby this morning… Sunshine coming through the trees… Perfect."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brendan Cole and wife Zoe dance the night away in Spain

Brendan shares two children with his wife Zoe, who he married back in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter on Christmas Day in 2012, and their son Dante in March 2018.

MORE: Brendan Cole shares intimate peek inside beautiful wedding anniversary getaway

SEE: Strictly pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

The dancer has been hard at work preparing for the new series of Dancing on Ice, which will see him performing alongside Vanessa Bauer, but he previously shared that he was missing his family during training.

Sharing a beautiful string of photos of his wife and himself at a variety of engagements and on holidays around the world, the former Strictly professional gushed: "I miss this incredible human! I miss my person… @thezoec I'm counting the days."

Brendan is a devoted dad to two children

Brendan's famous friends were quick to share their love for the images, with his former co-star Karen Hauer commenting: "Gorgeous girl."

One of his fans chimed in: "Beautiful, the model film star couple," while a third wrote: "Beautiful girl. So pleased you both found each other."

Brendan opened up about his preparation for the show back in November, telling HELLO!: "It's really quite dangerous. We drop all the time and fall and you really hurt yourself, however the better you get and the more Vanessa's working with me and hopefully she'll turn me into a really great skater."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.