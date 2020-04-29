Beat The Chasers presenter Bradley Walsh recently paid an emotional tribute to his son Barney, branding him his "hero" after the two wrapped filming for their very own TV show. The proud dad-of-two shared two adorable photos of him and his son on Instagram back in February, one of him and Barney as a young boy, around the age of ten, and another, more recent photo of the pair.

WATCH: The moment Bradley and Barney Walsh prank Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Captioning the images, the dad-of-two wrote: "To my Darling son Barney, 12 years is a long time. There you were by my side and here we are now roles reversed with you leading the way. You are my hero and the man I always wanted to be. Our travels have been awesome and I love every second in your company. Love always, Dad XXX." Touched by his father's kind words, Barney responded: "Thank you Dad. What an incredible journey!! I feel so grateful to have shared this experience. Love you very much."

Bradley posted this adorable picture of son Barney

Bradley and Barney are extremely close and got up to all sorts of mischief on their show Breaking Dad, from shark cage diving to skydiving, while filming the second series of their hit ITV show. But it seems the fun didn't stop once filming had wrapped, as Bradley and Barney recently played a hilarious prank on This Morning host Holly Willoughby live on TV!

The father and son have a very close bond

The Chase presenter and his eldest called into This Morning for a phone-in segment pretending to have a rather bizarre home-schooling problem, fooling Holly in the process. The funny phone call saw Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield holding back giggles and looking confused before all was eventually revealed. Bradley and his son could then be seen via video link at home before they explained: "Well basically we're making a show from our shed, we're actually in our shed now and it was Barney's idea to call you up and try and prank call you so that's what we did!" The TV host added: "I just wondered if you'd sussed it out because twice I called you Polly!"

