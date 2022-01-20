9-1-1 star Anirudh Pisharody joins Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever 9-1-1's Probie become a more familiar face in season five

9-1-1 star Anirudh Pisharody, who plays probationary firefighter Ravi Panikkar, has joined the cast of hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases major conflict between Eddie and Buck after season five cliffhanger

The actor took to social media to share the news with fans, captioning a screengrab of the story: "Never Have I Ever been this excited!! Super stoked to be joinng this AMAZING cast, and much love and gratitude to my team." He added: "It truly is an HONOR to be South Asian."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9-1-1: Ravi hides from Buck

9-1-1 co-star Oliver Stark was quick to share his support with a string of emojis, and streaming service Netflix added: "OK I can't keep it a secret anymore @anirudh.pisharody is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever!!!!"

Anirudh first appeared in season four of the hit Fox show, and has become a more familiar face in season five, starring in the first 10 episodes.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance

MORE: 7 of the most weird and wacky moments from 9-1-1

In Never Have I Ever he will play Des, an Indian American teen who’s as smart as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) - an overachieving high school sophomore - but goes to an elite private school.

The news comes as it was confirmed that Jennifer Love Hewitt has returned to the set of the first responder drama, with Oliver sharing a picture of their on-set director's chairs next to each other.

Anirudh will star in the hit Netlix series

"Siblings reunited," he captioned the post which was shared on Instagram Stories.

Jennifer has been on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, in September.

Her character, Maddie Buckley, was last seen in episode three of season five when she left Los Angeles having been suffering from postpartum depression.

Oliver shared this behind-the-scenes picture

After struggling with motherhood, the new mom decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Howard 'Chim' Han, before Chim and Jee also fled the city in search of her.

Hours earlier, Jennifer had also shared the news by posting two glamorous selfies showing off her recent short haircut and told followers how much she has missed her character.

She wrote: "Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox