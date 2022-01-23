The Good Karma Hospital: Where is series four of the ITV series filmed? Here's what you need to know about the medical drama's exotic filming locations...

After almost two years of waiting, The Good Karma Hospital finally returns to screens on Sunday night.

As well as its great storyline, the ITV drama, which stars Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, James Krishna Floyd and Neil Morrissey, is popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop. But where exactly is the series filmed? We've done some investigating, and here is everything there is to know about the show's exotic shooting locations...

Series four of the medical drama, like the previous three, is set in a South Indian hospital in the state of Kerala on India's tropical Malabar Coast. However, the series is actually not filmed in India at all.

In reality, the cast and crew film in and around Sri Lanka's Galle district, including the coastal town of Unawatuna, which is a popular tourist hotspot and well-known for its sandy beaches and coral reefs.

The series was actually filmed in Sri Lanka

Bosses behind the show have utilised many of the town's most beautiful areas to bring the series to life and, according to director Philip John, often enlist up to 600 locals to be background extras. Other The Good Karma Hospital filming spots include Weligama, a town located in Matara District in southern Sri Lanka, and Hikkaduwa, a town located in southwestern Sri Lanka.

Unawatuna beach is where most of the filming takes place

Line of Duty actor Neil, who stars as Greg McConnell, has recently spoken out about what it was like to return to film in Sri Lanka after almost two years away due to the pandemic. He told the Radio Times: "We had separate accommodations [to the crew], which is a shame really because you only get to see the guys on the set.

"And of course, there's nothing better than when you've got nothing to do the following day than going out with [the crew] and getting smashed. We weren't allowed to do that this time around, which was a shame, but it's the protocols to keep everybody safe."

He continued: "They were bubbled up where they were and we were bubbled up; there were separate [areas] for hair and makeup and wardrobe. It was all to do with the protocols of continuing to be able to film, and that was a real shame. That was the one drawback I'd say."

