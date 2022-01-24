Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden breaks silence after being first to leave show Were you sad to see him go?

Ben Foden has broken his silence after being the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice. Posting a clip of himself ice skating on the show onto his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Thank you everyone for your support. A brilliant experience - short but sweet! Sorry we didn't get to do Harry Potter. Can't thank you @merobinorjane enough for being the best partner - I can't tell you how much you meant to me! You're a superstar."

MORE: Ben Foden worries children will be in tears while watching Dancing on Ice following X Factor experience

He later shared another snap of himself with his dance partner, adding: "This girl is a REAL ONE. I'm just sorry you all didn't get to see how truly talent this woman is on the ice. Love you Robs, you made the whole experience mega."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in daring red dress in Dancing On Ice throwback

Viewers were very disappointed to see Ben leave the series, with one writing: "Any experts on here that can explain why Ben went. I just don’t understand skating or dancing. What did I miss?" Another person added: "Ria can’t let go of her partner. Ben skates considerably better AND can skate without clinging onto his partner. The 'judging' on Dancing On Ice is absolutely insane!!"

Ben opened up about leaving the show

A third person tweeted: "@ben_foden had so much potential and deserved more, he was not the worst act by far! #DancingOnIce."

MORE: Brendan Cole speaks out on amazing first Dancing on Ice performance after thinly-veiled dig at Strictly

MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt's husband Max Rogers? All you need to know

Ben previously revealed his hopes for the competition after revealing that he was worried it would upset his kids if he was voted off the show. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters he explained: "The last experience they had with any show was they came to the X Factor when Try Star were doing it and it was the last show we got kicked off.

"So they were in tears at the end. It was quite sad so hopefully there won't be a repeat when they can watch me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.