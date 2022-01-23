Everything there is to know about Dancing on Ice star Stef Reid The Paralympian is hoping to impress the judges

Dancing on Ice is back for another week of high-octane routines of the ice. Week two will see a fresh batch of hopeful celebrities all eager to impress the judges and voters alike.

One of the stars due to make their debut this weekend is Paralympian Stef Reid MBE. Want to know more ahead of the show? Here's all the details…

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef Reid will be joining the likes of Ben Foden and Liberty Poole this week as she takes to the ice for the first time. For those who are less familiar with her, Stef, who is paired with professional skater Andy Buchanan, is best-known for her impressive credentials in the world of sport.

Stef, 37, was born in New Zealand to British parents who moved her to Canada when she was just four years old. When she was 16, she lost her right foot in a tragic boating accident. Her life was saved by a surgeon in Toronto who stemmed the blood flow and performed an amputation. The athlete uses a prosthetic leg and, for Dancing on Ice, will be using similar technology so she can skate on the ice.

"It's been amazing. I'm so fortunate that my whole life, I have had access and funds… prosthetic technology is amazing," she told MailOnline. "I mean, I have woken up every day and always felt like I could do anything I wanted to do because I have legs to do it. I have a walking leg, a running leg, a high-heel leg, I have a skating leg."

Stef with her skating partner

What is Stef Reid known for?

While studying at Queen's University in Ontario, Stef joined the track and field team and three years later began competing at the World Championships. In 2008, she headed to Beijing for the Paralympics, winning a bronze medal for Canada.

By 2010, she had switched allegiance and began competing for Great Britain and in 2012, she was awarded a silver medal for long jump at the summer Paralympics.

Stef also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2018 where she reached the semi-final – no doubt she's hoping for similar success on the ice!

Stef also competed at Tokyo 2020

Is Stef Reid married?

Yes, Stef Reid is married to fellow sportsman Brent Lakatos, who is a wheelchair racer from Canada.

What has Stef Reid said about her time on Dancing on Ice?

Stef is hoping to skate through to the final on the competition. Opening up about her journey so far to Lorraine Kelly, she said: "It was really hard at the beginning, because I had never skated before, so I didn't really know what I needed and the first few months were such a struggle."

"I didn't have any confidence putting weight on my artificial side and the thing with skating is you have to be able to balance evenly. It was a little bit disheartening initially, but we eventually found a set up that works quite well and it's given me a lot more confidence."

