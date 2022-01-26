Jay Blades looks unrecognisable in throwback to school days He looks so different!

Jay Blades has opened up about his struggle with dyslexia in his new BBC documentary, Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51.

The programme follows Jay's journey to improve his reading skills and sees him visit a school that specialises in teaching children with dyslexia. But what did Jay look like during his school days? Scroll down to find out…

In a throwback photo from the furniture restorer's Instagram page, a young Jay can be seen without his signature black-rimmed glasses and bake boy cap. Instead, he's wearing a very nineties get up - a striped salmon pink polo shirt with a pocket square tucked into high-waist blue jeans.

"Great pic," one commented, while another marvelled at how different the star looks now, writing: "Jay, you've changed SOO much. Hardly recognised you!!" Another joked that Jay was sporting a "Tom Selleck moustashe" in the picture.

Jay shared the photo of him at 23 years old last year

In another throwback photo from even earlier in Jay's life, he can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree with a wide grin on his face, wearing a smart chequered top and bright green trousers.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one person writing: "Love this photo, too cute," while another added: "Wow! Love those crazy trousers."

Referring to his bold choice of trousers, a third fan jokingly commented: "Always the trendsetter then Jay," next to a winking emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap

In the lead up to the documentary's release, Jay appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show to speak about his struggle with dyslexia in school. He recalled a time when his teacher told him that he "wouldn't amount to anything". Explaining the experience to Lorraine, he said: "I must admit, it was one of those things where when it happened to me, it didn't really register. So, everybody's queuing up for the career's day where you find out what you want to be.

"When it was my turn to come to the career's teacher, he just turned around and said to me, 'Blades, you're going to amount to nothing. Next,' and he just looked behind me. I didn't even get a chance to sit in the chair."

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51 airs on Wednesday 26 January on BBC One at 9pm.

