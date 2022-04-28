The Repair Shop future revealed after Jay Blades reveals disappointing news Host Jay Blades has opened up about the show...

Jay Blades and Dominic Chinea's DIY show, Jay and Dom's Home Fix, may have been axed by the BBC, but there is good news about the future of their other show, The Repair Shop.

The programme, which sees old possessions restored and repaired to their original glory, has become somewhat of a TV staple and fans will be pleased to know that it has been recommissioned up until 2025.

"We were commissioned for The Repair Shop for three more years and if people keep watching us, we'll be on for another three years after that," Jay told The Daily Star over the weekend.

The update is bittersweet as it comes amid the news that Jay and Dom's Home Fix was axed by the BBC after just two series. The show first began airing in 2020 and was inspired in part by lockdown restrictions which saw a huge number of people rekindle their love for DIY.

Jay and Dom's Home Fix has been cancelled after two seasons

"We aren't doing any more of it," Jay stated while the BBC confirmed the disappointing news, with a spokesperson saying: "We loved working with Jay and Dom on Home Fix. After two brilliant series, we're making space in the schedule for new commissions."

In the same chat, Jay also teased that he and Dominic have another show in the works that will replace Home Fix. He explained: "There is more stuff coming. Watch this space. We are working on a different show. It will be positive."

The BBC spokesperson added: "We're continuing to work with Jay and Dom on projects we're sure viewers will enjoy."

As for when new episodes of The Repair Shop will air, Jay recently revealed that filming for the upcoming season is currently underway and it should arrive on the BBC later this year.

Giving a glimpse of the workshop, which is located at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, he said: "Look at that. [We've] come here to do some filming today. Very busy behind those two doors. You guys will be seeing some of it later on in the year I think."

