9-1-1 season five release date confirmed for UK fans

Good news for UK fans of 9-1-1, the fifth season will air on 7 February at 9pm on Sky Witness & NOW. British fans of the first responder drama have been waiting since September for the first episodes, which aired in the US on Fox.

Season five will open with a series of episodes that focus on a major hacking of the city's operations, leading to a blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles. The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in."

season five trailer teases major health complications for Eddie Diaz

At the end of season four, viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - and to discover if Captain Bobby Nash and Sergeant Athena Grant's marriage was truly over.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with news reporter Taylor Kelly.

However, clips from season five reveal for UK fans that firefighter Diaz will suffer major health complications.

Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) was shot at by a sniper at the end of season four, and viewers have been wondering how that may affect the military veteran's mental health.

The show will return on 7 February for UK fans

Sergeant Grant, played by Angela Bassett, will also face her attacker in the new episodes as his case goes to trial. Episode one, titled Panic, will see "ransomware threats lead to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118 including a medevac helicopter crash at hospital, an animal escape from the LA Zoo and an air-traffic control tower system failure."

"Meanwhile Athena must revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist goes to trial; Eddie suffers a health scare and Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens."

"There are more personal storylines going on between the characters that you've come to know and love," Angela previously revealed.