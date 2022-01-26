Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms 9-1-1 season five return date

9-1-1 will return to screens on 21 March at 8pm, Fox has confirmed. Taking to social media, the network shared the news with fans alongside a new poster, writing: "Did you miss us? The 118 returns to @FOXTV Monday, March 21. #911onFOX." Jennifer Love Hewitt also shared the news on Instagram.

Season five kicked off in September 2021 and is currently on a winter break; it will return with episode 11 for an eight-week run to close out the remainder of the season. It will air at 8pm on Mondays, and will be followed by spin-off series Lone Star which is currently airing at 8pm but will move to the 9pm slot.

"When the series returns this spring, Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 'speed' to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour," the synopsis for episode 11 reads.

"Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team."

Oliver previously told HELLO! that a "huge wrench" will be thrown into the relationship between Buck and his girlfriend Taylor Kelly, which may leave their budding romance hitting the skids.

"The finale showed him and Taylor ending on a positive note," Oliver told HELLO!, adding: "But by the end of the first episode [of the spring premiere] they will find themselves in a widely different situation with a huge wrench thrown into their plans for happiness."

Is it all over for Buck and Taylor?

The new episodes will also see the return of Maddie Buckley, played by Jennifer, and Howard 'Chim' Han (Kenneth Choi). Jennifer has been on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, in September.

Her character, Maddie, was last seen in episode three of season five when she left Los Angeles having been suffering from postpartum depression. After struggling with motherhood, the new mom decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father Chim, before Chim and Jee also fled the city in search of her.

Earlier in January, Jennifer shared the news of her return by posting two glamorous selfies showing off her recent short haircut and telling followers how much she has missed her character.

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

She wrote: "Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox."

However it wasn't all good news for fans of the hit first responder show, as it's been hinted that the much anticipated crossover episode may not be viable this year.

COVID-19 recently put a halt on filming of 9-1-1 after cast and crew tested positive for the new Omicron variant, and showrunner Tim Minear later admitted that although they are still hopeful, "the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems".

