9-1-1 season five teased with fun behind the scenes flashback We can't wait!

The countdown is on for the 9-1-1 season five premiere and so of course fans are being teased with a super fun flashback.

The snap saw Oliver Stark, who plays Evan 'Buck' Buckley in the first responder drama, on set during filming for season two.

With the cameras not rolling, the British actor is pointing towards the camera while crew work around him to fix the scene.

WATCH: 9-1-1's season five trailer is finally here

"@oliverstarkk wants YOU to watch Season 5," the post was captioned, and fans were quick to share their excitement.

"AND WE WILL," commented one fan as another joked: "Wild horses wouldn't be able to convince me to not watch 9-1-1!"

Oliver joined the show in season one as a rookie firefighter who had a lot to learn about the job and himself. Over the years, however, his character Buck has become a huge fan favorite, and viewers have seen his story evolve as we discover how he was shaped by devastating family secrets.

The show shared this fun behind the scenes flashback

9-1-1 season five will return on 20 September 2021 and the first trailer revealed that the opening episodes will focus on a major hacking of the city's operations, leading to a blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles.

The tag line read: "When the lights go out, chaos sets in."

The show will return on 20 September

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie Diaz had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - and to discover if Captain Bobby Nash and Sergeant Athena Grant's marriage was truly over.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with Taylor Kelly after being told by Eddie he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

9-1-1 returns on Fox 20 September 2021 at 8/7c

