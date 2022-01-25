9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals TK's fate

The latest episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star revealed that TK Strand was in mortal peril after falling through a frozen lake and developing severe hypothermia from his time out in the elements. While fans have been freaking out about TK's future, Ronen Rubinstein, who plays the paramedic, revealed whether his character would live to see another episode.

Chatting to TV Insider, he said: "If we put two and two together and we’ve been paying attention to me being on set, I think it’s safe to say that T.K. does not die, luckily, but that’s not to say that this most recent incident is not gonna affect him mentally and physically.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star season three teases big stakes

"Our showrunner, the brilliant Tim [Minear], said that we’re not just gonna fly by these sort of incidents anymore and we’re actually gonna let them live and let them breathe. There’s definitely gonna be some lingering effects mentally and physically."

Fans were not only devastated by TK's condition, but the reaction that his ex-boyfriend Carlos has after rushing to the hospital. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Someone help Carlos looks so [expletive] defeated and broken I can't take it anymore they aren’t even together and he’s regretting so much.

Will TK survive?

"He just wants to hold TK’s hand while he says goodbye. This is so #911LoneStar." Another person added: "Carlos was so worried about TK everything outside that door just started going slow mo and he was watching TK with those big brown teary eyes please."

A third fan added: "I just can't bear the thought of Carlos believing that he has to say goodbye to TK with the regret of a breakup and months of silence not because it’s his fault but who cares whose fault they could’ve been together instead now TK is dying."

