9-1-1 stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kenneth Choi reunite to share special video

9-1-1 stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kenneth Choi have reunited on the set of their hit Fox show. The pair have been off screens for several months but will return when the second half of the fifth season hits TVs later in 2022.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share the video of the pair, teasing Kenneth who thought she was taking a picture before she shared that it was actually video. The actor then puffed out his chest and said: "Hello America, what's happening?"

The two began singing "we're back," before they were called to filming by crew.

Jennifer has been on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, in September.

Her character, Maddie Buckley, was last seen in episode three of season five when she left Los Angeles having been suffering from postpartum depression. After struggling with motherhood, the new mom decided to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Howard 'Chim' Han, played by Kenneth, before Chim and Jee also fled the city in search of her.

Earlier in January, Jennifer shared the news of her return by posting two glamorous selfies showing off her recent short haircut and told followers how much she has missed her character.

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

She wrote: "Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox."

Co-star Oliver Stark, who plays Maddie's brother Evan 'Buck' Buckley, also confirmed the joyous news by sharing a picture of their on-set director's chairs next to each other.

"Siblings reunited," he captioned the post which was shared on Instagram Stories.

Jennifer shared the news on Instagram

Oliver previously told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that he was eager to have Jennifer returning, admitting that Jennifer and Kenneth "are so integral and rays of sunshine when watching the show".

"Jennifer has been on maternity leave and at some point that will come to an end and I can't wait to see her back," he said.

