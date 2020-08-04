Mark Labbett has lost more than four stone since the start of lockdown, but it sounds like his weight loss has been entirely accidental.

During an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday, the Chase star revealed that his change in appearance is all down to running around after his toddler and not dining out.

The 54-year-old, who suffered from coronavirus in Febuary, explained: "I think people are going to hate me, I've not been trying to lose weight, I've had the brush with this virus, and what's been happening is I've not been going out."

Mark spoke about his huge weight loss

He added: "My wife does shift work so I've been the primary carer... as my viewers will know, looking after a toddler, you don't have time to eat!"

Mark, who was diagnosed with diabetes, has gone from 27 to 23 stone.

The doting dad told the Loose Women panel: "I was 27 stone when I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was 23 stone at my last check-up in March and hopefully I'll be a bit lighter than that, but the main one is eating a bit more sensibly and I'm doing more exercises these days."

Speaking about his three-year-old son, Mark said: "It's been great with him running around, he's three years old now. He's changing all the time, I'm trying to help him with sums, he doesn't seem to have as much sleep."

Although Mark has never had a coronavirus test, he was left convinced that he was fighting the virus when he suffered from "uncontrollable spells" of fevers.

The star told The Sun: "I got suspected COVID at the end of February, and got sent home from work, for the first time in 15 years... ITV were brilliant, and took no chances."

