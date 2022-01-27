Trigger Point star Adrian Lester accidentally drops huge spoiler for episode two

Trigger Point star Adrian Lester has accidentally given away a huge spoiler about his character's fate following the ITV drama's first episode.

The actor stars as Joel "Nut" Nutkins alongside Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in the new thriller all about bomb disposal officers working for the Metropolitan Police, and on Sunday night's opening episode, his character's fate was left on the line after getting caught in an explosion during an investigation.

But, before the credits rolled, it wasn't explicitly confirmed whether he was dead or not and leaving fans on the edge of their seats. However, any chance of his survival was seemingly dashed when Adrian took to Twitter and let slip that his character had indeed been "blown up".

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor made reference to the fact that the characters he portrays keep being killed off, writing: "THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW - Froze to Death RIVIERA - Blown up. DOOMSDAY - Shot in the back with Arrows TRIGGER POINT - Blown up. This job is killing me."

Adrian Lester has seemingly spoiled his character's fate in the ITV drama

However, Adrian rushed to remove the post after fans pointed out that it was a huge spoiler for next week's episode. He then followed it up with a second tweet that read: "Ahem….. Seems my last one might have been a little 'too soon.'"

While some fans were left disappointed that he had given away his character's fate, others thought it was obvious that he had not survived.

"A spoiler!? But then you were stood next to the van. It would be quite the story if you survived that!" one wrote, while another said: "His arm was laying on the floor, do you know many one armed bomb disposal people?"

A third commented: "Genuinely gutted! Was so looking forward to seeing you again. You will be forgiven if you do another series of The Hustle.......no negotiation here!"

Adrian is scheduled to appear in another three episodes of the series, meaning that although his character is dead, it's not the last viewers have seen of him.

