Kelly Ripa has been noticeably absent from her hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan so that she can spend quality time with her family.

But while she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, relax at their luxury home in The Hamptons with their children, fans have been asking what happened to their oldest son, Michael, who seems to have disappeared from the staycation.

It could well be a case of no rest for the wicked though, as while Kelly has no doubt been getting some quality R&R, her 24-year-old offspring was recently hard at work.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa melts hearts with touching montage for oldest son Michael

Michael updated his social media followers with photos from the set of Riverdale, where he got a guest role as a younger version of his father's character.

He had to spend time away from his mum, dad, sister, Lola, 20, and brother, Joaquin, 18, while filming in Canada and quarantining too.

Mark also took time out from his loved ones to shoot scenes for the CW series, but it's been far from hardship for Michael to work with his father.

Michael plays a young version of his dad's character in Riverdale

"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience," he told People. "But we both had the BEST time.

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me. I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

Michael did appear in several vacation snapshots Kelly shared on Instagram from their previous Italian getaway and they were surrounded by other friends and family too.

Michael vacationed with his family in Italy recently

They appear to be squeezing in as much time together as possible before their youngest, Joaquin, goes to college after the summer break.

He'll be headed off to Michigan and leaving New York behind him, meaning Kelly and Mark will be empty nesters.

Michael already graduated from university last year and Kelly and Mark's daughter is a student at NYU.

