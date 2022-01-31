This Morning viewers complain after on-screen blunder

This Morning viewers have been complaining on Twitter after a guest on Monday's show was caught getting up from the sofa to hug presenter Rochelle Humes.

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis appeared on the show to talk about her horrific stalker ordeal.

WATCH: This Morning viewers complained on Twitter

Stephanie bravely opened up about her experience and revealed that her stalker, Alex Boston, who has now been jailed, would visit her house during the night and leave her letters, causing her to suffer from panic attacks.

Once the interview had concluded, Rochelle told the viewers what to expect from the rest of the show after the break. As the camera started to pan away from the presenters, viewers spotted Stephanie getting up from the sofa and approaching Rochelle with open arms.

Fans of the show were left confused, wondering why the presenters and guests were sat so far apart on-screen while off-camera they weren't observing social distancing.

Stephanie Davis opened up about her horrifying stalker ordeal

One person took to Twitter, writing: "So funny watching everyone on #ThisMorning pretending to 'maintain social distance' on screen then that girl from Hollyoaks gets up after her interview to hug Rochelle!" while another person added: "What’s the point of Phil and Rochelle keeping up the pretence of social distancing when we’ve just seen her going to hug Rochelle."

A third person commented: "What's the point in Phil and Rochelle sitting at a distance when she's just got up to give them a hug."

Rochelle Humes has been standing in for Holly Willoughby on the ITV show

Other viewers took to social media to share their sympathy for Stephanie. One person tweeted: "Sounds scary what Stephanie went through… What a weird bloke," while another added: "Poor Steph Davis is a bag of nerves. You can see it in her body language on @thismorning poor lass."

A third person commented: "Stephanie Davis is one of the UK's best actors and I wish she was on our screens more. Hopefully with this stalker put away, she'll be able to concentrate on her work and get herself a cracking good role."

