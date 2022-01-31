Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE! studio The LIVE! hosts are back!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest left fans of their morning talk show ecstatic as they revealed that after almost a month of virtual hosting, the times had changed.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan page shared that their hosts were back to shooting in the studio, completely in person.

"We're back in the studio," the caption read as the two hosts made their way back to their regular hot seats to the cheers and applause of their crewmates.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

The two joked about being "rushed" back to the studios while not getting to enjoy some of the routine pleasures of working from home, such as Ryan getting to eat breakfast.

Fans, however, were thrilled to see them back in person, and one left a comment saying: "Show is 20x better in studio," with another adding: "So glad to see this. You kids are better together in the studio!!"

A third wrote: "Glad to hear this! It means things are getting better in the world," with one even commenting: "Love your show in studio or out of studio!! Awesome!!"

Kelly and Ryan returned to hosting LIVE! in the studio

Kelly teased that there might be a change involved when she revealed on her Instagram Stories the day prior that she had returned to New York City.

After spending a few weeks in Michigan to be closer to her youngest son Joaquin while he attended University there, she posted on her social media that she was back.

However, she was met by a relatively frosty reception as she found that she'd come back to her Manhattan home's porch being covered with snow.

"Hello NYC," she wrote on a clip she took showing off the completely snow-laden surroundings, having piled up on her outdoor covered chairs and tables.

Kelly returned to a snow-covered New York City

She added another one that highlighted even more of the snow, and hilariously wrote: "Did you miss me."

